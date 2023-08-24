Known as a diminutive woman with an outsized influence, 92-year-old Colleen Mahoney, who died last week, is being remembered fondly by those who worked with her.
“For a little woman, she’s a real giant,” said John Rusche, a former Democratic legislator from Lewiston.
“She was a friend,” Rusche said. “When (Rusche and his late wife, Kay) came to town we got to meet Dean (Colleen’s late husband) and Colleen. They were strong Democratic supporters.… She was really respected and Gov. (Cecil) Andrus and (Gov. John) Evans –– they really listened to her when she would make comments.”
In spite of being a faithful Democrat, however, Rusche said Mahoney also worked across the aisle to further concerns and projects she deemed worthy.
“She was pragmatic and useful and common to what people would want in their political and public life,” Rusche said. “So I think that even from Republicans … you’d get positive words for her performance in the public sphere. I think she was a real giant and a real asset.”
Mahoney grew up in Heyburn, in southern Idaho, and her family home was near a Japanese internment camp. Her daughter, Jill Mahoney Kennedy, said when Colleen was a child she asked her mother why Japanese people were being held there. Colleen’s mother explained about the war going on and that many Japanese were rounded up because of fears they might be traitors.
“I think that’s when her social justice conscience really kicked in,” Kennedy said.
After the war Colleen’s parents donated a house to a Japanese family who had been held in the internment camp.
Mahoney taught school in Honolulu, San Francisco and Salt Lake City before marrying Dean, a physician, and moving to Lewiston. After their children grew up Mahoney returned to Lewis-Clark State College to bring her teaching credentials up to date and then worked as a substitute teacher for the Lewiston School District.
Mahoney was known for her involvement in civic activism in the community. She served on the Idaho State Board of Education where she was chairperson, the YWCA board, the Nez Perce County Human Rights Commission, the Lewiston Library Board and Capital Campaign, and was state president of the Hospital Auxiliary/Volunteer organization.
She also served on the LCSC Foundation Board and was instrumental in the campaign to build the new Lewiston High School that opened its doors in 2020.
Mahoney and her longtime friend, Liz Chavez, were members of the First United Methodist Church of Lewiston and worked together in the women’s organization.
“Everyone of any political persuasion was always welcome in the Mahoney backyard,” Chavez said. “She entertained governors and members of Congress, members of the city council — everyone. She got all people that wouldn’t necessarily come together anywhere else. They were safe and respected and could air their viewpoint in the Mahoneys’ backyard. I loved her very much.”
Mahoney helped bring various groups and speakers to the church’s social justice committee, Chavez said, “and introduced topics that ordinarily you just wouldn’t think would be approachable or taken up in a church setting.”
Mahoney and her friend, the late Kathy M. Fellows, took it upon themselves to refurbish rooms at the YWCA, making repairs, buying new sheets and other improvements.
“And she brought those causes, those concerns to us at our church and the United Methodist Women and then we became involved,” Chavez said.
Mike Feeney of Lewiston was chairperson of the Lewiston Library Board and said Mahoney was one of the first people he asked to join the board. She served for several years.
“She gave good and faithful service,” Feeney said. “With the threat to libraries going on right now, that really makes that important.”
A.L. “Butch” Alford, publisher emeritus of the Lewiston Tribune, was among those Mahoney counted as a friend.
Alford brought to mind her work on behalf of public education.
“Colleen was a champion of Idaho education,” Alford said. “First in the public classroom and later as a member and president of the Idaho Board of Education.
“She sought adequate funding and excellence in all levels of education, aggressively and without hesitation,” he said. “Colleen served all Idaho higher education, especially Lewis-Clark State College, both in athletics and in academics, and was a longtime member of the LCSC Foundation board.
“Schoolteachers had no better supporter or friend.”
