Until I had a recent conversation with my 13-year-old granddaughter, Erin Kathryn, I never realized that there was something wrong about being a Baby Boomer.

“You’ve got such a Boomer mindset,” Erin Kathryn said after I’d asked her to explain to me how to use a QR code. She scrunched up her nose in a disapproving way and I took it that “Boomer mindset” was not a positive thing.