The Yellowstone region today is wonderland. It is full of spectacular geysers and colorful hot springs, home to lakes and meadows and mountains and valleys, and covered by forests and grasslands. What we see today is a result of volcanic activity that has shaped the landscape over the past 2 million years.

But what did Yellowstone look like before volcanic activity blew several large holes in the region and covered huge swaths of land with thick lava and ash flows? What was Yellowstone like before it became wonderland?

To understand the answer to this question, geologists have looked at the characteristics of the areas bordering the Yellowstone region — at the mountain ranges, rock types, and faults that make up areas like the Tetons and Jackson Hole, and like the Gallatins and Paradise Valley.

During about 4–7 million years ago, the Yellowstone hotspot was located under southeastern Idaho, feeding eruptions occurring from the Heise volcanic field. That sequence included multiple large calderas that formed via major explosions, spreading ash across the landscape — including Jackson Hole and the area that is now Yellowstone.

The pre-volcanic Yellowstone landscape was mostly made of high-elevation areas — there was no basin present like there is today. Instead, mountain ranges that ran mostly north-northwest to south-southeast extended across the region. Today’s Gallatin and Madison ranges in the north were probably connected to the Tetons and other mountains to the south, forming sets of continuous ranges that were all bounded by large faults. Fault-bounded ranges like these are common throughout the western USA today — part of the Basin and Range province, which extends from eastern California to western Wyoming and Montana.