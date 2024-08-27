Commercial Group At Pomeroy Opposed To Stage Schedule

Pomeroy, Mar. 17. — At the meeting of the commercial club yesterday, members heard a report on the new schedule arranged for Union Pacific passenger stages, which becomes effective April 1. The changes will require passengers bound for Spokane to wait three hours at Dodge station and another three-hour wait at Lewiston for passengers en route to Pullman and other northern points.
F. A. DeVleming was instructed to write Supt. H. D. Clark at Spokane and explain that the proposed changes will lengthen the number of hours from Pomeroy to Portland nearly three hours and will greatly add to the length of time required to reach most other towns from this place. The club voiced strong protest against the change in schedule. The club also instructed the secretary to inform the Union Pacific railroad that if a six-day week service is not restored between Starbuck and Pomeroy, to replace their present thrice-weekly service, a protest will be lodged with the state department of public service.
Pomeroy News Briefs
Mrs. F. C. Brown has purchased the former R. F. McGee place on the Alpowa ridge, which includes 160 acres, for $10,000.
Mr. and Mrs. H. Robert Mansfield, Portland, arrived last night to make their home here. Mr. Mansfield will be the new assistant ranger for the Asotin district, taking the place of Orlo Thorp.
Ted Miller made a business trip to Spokane today.
Mrs. Alert Martin was in Starbuck visiting relatives.
Eastern Star members will be entertained by Mrs. J. A. Crumpacker March 24, with Mrs. Bert Richardson, Mrs. Ronald Chard and Mrs. Harry Chard as assisting hostesses.
The Business & Professional Women’s club was entertained last night at the home of Mrs. J. N. Keatts. Hostesses were Lucille Bue, Miss Agnes Holm and Mrs. Frank E. Hall. After a business session, bridge was played, with prizes awarded to Miss Florence Long, Mildred Burt and Bess Kuykendall. Election of officers will be held at the next meeting at the home of Mrs. Lewis Whitmore, April 20.
Floyd Armstrong will hold an auction sale at the Charles Steele ranch, five miles west of Pomeroy on the state highway, Tuesday, March 22.
Included in the sale will be 60 head of horses and 124 head of cattle. The women of the Pataha Valley grange will serve lunch.
This story was published in the March 18, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.