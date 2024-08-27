Commercial Group At Pomeroy Opposed To Stage Schedule

Pomeroy, Mar. 17. — At the meeting of the commercial club yesterday, members heard a report on the new schedule arranged for Union Pacific passenger stages, which becomes effective April 1. The changes will require passengers bound for Spokane to wait three hours at Dodge station and another three-hour wait at Lewiston for passengers en route to Pullman and other northern points.

F. A. DeVleming was instructed to write Supt. H. D. Clark at Spokane and explain that the proposed changes will lengthen the number of hours from Pomeroy to Portland nearly three hours and will greatly add to the length of time required to reach most other towns from this place. The club voiced strong protest against the change in schedule. The club also instructed the secretary to inform the Union Pacific railroad that if a six-day week service is not restored between Starbuck and Pomeroy, to replace their present thrice-weekly service, a protest will be lodged with the state department of public service.

Pomeroy News Briefs

Mrs. F. C. Brown has purchased the former R. F. McGee place on the Alpowa ridge, which includes 160 acres, for $10,000.

Mr. and Mrs. H. Robert Mansfield, Portland, arrived last night to make their home here. Mr. Mansfield will be the new assistant ranger for the Asotin district, taking the place of Orlo Thorp.

Ted Miller made a business trip to Spokane today.