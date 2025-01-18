Commissioners discuss wind farm moratorium

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

COLFAX — The Whitman County Commissioners are continuing discussions on the moratorium imposed on Commercial Wind Energy Generating Facilities.

During a workshop Monday, commissioners brought up moving forward with re-examining county zoning code.

Newly appointed Board Commissioner Chairperson brought up concerns about the county protecting itself from the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council’s (EFSEC) expedited process for going through the signing process on wind generating facilities.

Handy asked if anyone knows how close Harvest Hills was to having their State Environmental Police Act (SEPA) documentation completed.

“I think they were going to be applying in February,” Public Works Director Mark Storey said. “Which would presume that most of their SEPA work is near completion.”

Handy asked because the process states if there are no significant environmental concerns, and none with the county code, EFSEC could sail through the process.

“I don’t particularly think that’s in the county’s best interest to have that happen,” he said, adding there are potential things they could do to avoid that.

Commissioner Art Swannack stated that under EFSEC’s expedited processing, it says the council may grant applicant expedited processing for application for certification upon finding the environmental impact of proposed facility is not significant or will be mitigated to a non-significant level.

“And their project is found to be consistent in compliance with city, county and regional land use plans and development ordinances,” Swannack said.

Swannack said he does not know if they are going to be automatically found insignificant on a Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

“Maybe their mitigation covers that, but they already have to comply within our county, so the ordinance says based on this to be expedited.”

Swannack said they also do not know, because Harvest Hills has not applied yet.

Handy stated he is concerned the county is leaving themselves open for filing the expedited process through EFSEC and suggested an alternative that would do interim control on the ordinance making it so the wind plan does not comply with county ordinance.

“The setback from the county park would be far enough away that the way they got the plan sat right now they couldn’t do it,” Handy said.

Swannack raised legal concerns regarding those that already signed leases with Harvest Hills, which would put liability for paying potential losses of millions.

“We need to look at ways that we can accomplish something,” Commissioner Michael Largent said. “Not look at ways that we can say that nothing works.”

Commissioners agreed to have further discussion with the Planning Commission and Whitman County Attorney Denis Tracy.