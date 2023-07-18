Inslee bumps Holzmiller from wildlife commission

Jay Holzmiller

ASOTIN — The Asotin County Commissioners heard about two topics from the public Monday night — wolves and pickleball.

Rancher Jay Holzmiller, of Anatone, said a pack of wolves is preying on livestock along Montgomery Ridge on private property. On Saturday, a wolf pup was confirmed born, making it an official pack, he said.