ASOTIN — The Asotin County Commissioners heard about two topics from the public Monday night — wolves and pickleball.
Rancher Jay Holzmiller, of Anatone, said a pack of wolves is preying on livestock along Montgomery Ridge on private property. On Saturday, a wolf pup was confirmed born, making it an official pack, he said.
“It’s a tough situation with the ranchers and farmers up there,” Holzmiller told the board. “We don’t see a good option, but the sheriff and I are working on some projects.”
Holzmiller said producers are finding animals “chewed up,” and it has to be a proven wolf kill to get state approval for lethal action.
“We are right on the cusp of it being lethals because we’ve had four depredations in the last 10 months,” Holzmiller said. “I may be back pestering you again.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the wolf problem is on the county’s radar.
“We’re trying to work on something, that’s all I can say at this point,” Seubert said.
In other county business, Steve Lisenbee, of Clemans Road, asked the board to consider a plan to build pickleball courts in Asotin. Lisenbee is president of a nonprofit organization of players in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that was established in 2016, and a supportive group of players accompanied him to the night meeting.
The sport has taken off here and grown to a point where additional courts are needed, Lisenbee said. Most of the players use courts in Sunset Park at Lewiston.
“It’s a fantastic sport for all ages, families and players of all abilities,” Lisenbee said.
Commissioner Chris Seubert agreed, saying it may be possible to convert available county-owned space near the annex into courts. Sponsors and donations would be ideal to get the ball rolling.
Volunteers are needed on the county’s parks and recreation committee, which would be a good way to kick off the pickleball planning, Commissioner Brian Shinn said. It probably won’t happen overnight, but it’s a great idea, and a nice way to reinvigorate the volunteer committee.
In addition, the city of Asotin would need to be contacted since the property is inside city limits, the board said. The Asotin-Anatone School District may be using the space for modular buildings for several months due to flooding of school property during a recent heavy rain storm. However, a plan for more courts here has merit and could move forward in the future, according to the commissioners.
