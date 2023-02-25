Commissioners OK courthouse bids

Doug Havens

Nez Perce County Commissioners are pleased with an initial bid estimate of $53.7 million to build a new courthouse and vehicle licensing building in downtown Lewiston.

The total includes about $3 million in contingency costs that would be returned to the county if the money isn’t needed to cover unexpected expenses. But it does not include the roughly $3 million the county has spent to date on the project and costs for things like quality control inspections, furniture, moving expenses and the cost of city permits.