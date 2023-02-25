Commissioners OK courthouse bids

Nez Perce County Commissioners are pleased with an initial bid estimate of $53.7 million to build a new courthouse and vehicle licensing building in downtown Lewiston.
The total includes about $3 million in contingency costs that would be returned to the county if the money isn’t needed to cover unexpected expenses. But it does not include the roughly $3 million the county has spent to date on the project and costs for things like quality control inspections, furniture, moving expenses and the cost of city permits.
“I’m pretty happy. I think we’ve got a great team and I think we are going to be moving ahead here shortly,” said commissioner Don Beck.
The commission had planned to spend about $55.5 million on the two-building project that will include demolition of the current courthouse once the new one is complete.
“It’s better to be on the underside of $55 (million) than on the overside,” said commissioner Doug Havens.
The commission met with its architect firm Lombard Conrad and its construction management company Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group on Friday to review and tally the 39 separate bid packages that were unsealed Wednesday. There are a few loose ends to account for before a final price is known. For example, the county is planning to reopen the heating, ventilation and air conditioning bid process for the courthouse as soon as Monday. While some companies submitted HVAC bids for the licensing building, none were submitted for the courthouse itself. The KLK Group penciled an estimate for that work that was included in the overall bid estimate for the project.
Some of the bids unsealed Wednesday were dramatically lower than expected. Jeramie Keeble of the Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group checked with the contractors who submitted those bids to make sure they weren’t in error. They all confirmed the bids to be correct.
“We know all the guys that bid it. So we are not concerned with anybody that’s low,” he said. “Overall, we were tickled with the results.”
Next up, the missing pieces will be accounted for and in the next few weeks the commission is expected to formally approve the low bids and pick a start day for the project that is expected to run about two years.
The county will pay for a fraction of the project, about $10 million from savings and the rest will be financed through the sale of certificates of participation bonds. The county will continue to use the existing 68,000-square-foot courthouse during construction of its 86,000-square-foot replacement. The 6,000-square-foot vehicle licensing building will sit on the corners of 12th and F streets.