Committee endorses former Oregon rep as labor secretary

With Democratic support, former Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer cleared a key hurdle Thursday morning in her quest to become the nation’s next secretary of labor.

Three Democratic senators — Tim Kaine of Virginia, John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — joined 10 of the 12 Republican members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in voting to advance Chavez-DeRemer’s nomination, giving her the support she needed despite one Republican senator’s absence and another’s opposition.

Chavez-DeRemer, a one-term congresswoman from Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, built a closer relationship with some trade unions than other Republicans in Congress. Her father was a Teamster, and the union’s leader urged President Donald Trump to nominate her.

“Representative Chavez-DeRemer’s nomination has the support of unions and businesses,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana and chair of the committee. “If confirmed, she has the opportunity to bring these two groups together to secure a better future for all. That is what she brings to the table and that is why President Trump nominated her.”

While running for reelection, she co-sponsored the union-backed PRO Act. But during her nomination hearing last week she distanced herself from that bill and pledged to support state right-to-work laws, which block unions from charging fees to employees who benefit from union representation but aren’t members. More than half the states have such laws, but Oregon isn’t one of them.

Her disavowal of the PRO Act, which she described as “imperfect” and said she supported because she was representing Oregon at the time, wasn’t enough to convince outspoken critic Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who voted against Chavez-DeRemer because of her prior support.

So far, Paul is the only Senate Republican to publicly oppose Chavez-DeRemer, though it remains to be seen whether other Republicans will join him when the full Senate considers her nomination.