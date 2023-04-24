Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
OROFINO — The Chamber of Commerce, city of Orofino, Urban Forests of Orofino, KLER and Orofino Rotary Club are spearheading a community spring cleanup effort again this year.
Individuals and organizations are asked to clean up around their homes and workplaces. In addition, groups and individuals are encouraged to sign up and clean an area in need in their neighborhood or community. To sign up or for more information please contact the Clearwater County Chamber of Commerce at (208) 476-4335 or 6cdirector@gmail.com — Erica Holland, director.
In celebration of Arbor Day, Urban Forestry of Orofino (UFO) in conjunction with the Idaho Department of Lands and Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) will be giving out free seedlings and holding an event raffle for ornamental trees/shrubs. Information on planting and tree care will be available. T-shirts are also being ordered. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will be handing out fire wise materials from Smokey the Bear. For more information call the City of Orofino at (208) 476-4725.
The community estate/yard sale in the Orofino City Park fair exhibit building will also be going on this year thanks to the Orofino Rotary Club. This is a good opportunity to clean up and recycle your household goods and make money doing it or support a good cause. Contact Cathy at (208) 851-8247 for more information or to reserve a booth.
Scheduled Activities on Saturday April 29 at the Orofino City Park Community Clean-up:
• 7 a.m. to noon: Free trash bag available for signup participants.
• All day: Trash trucks will be available for trash deposits.
• 11:30 a.m. to noon: Free hot dog or German dog lunch for those signed up to cleanup. Courtesy of city of Orofino.
Arbor Day celebration:
• 8 a.m. to noon: Free seedlings will be given (while they last) along with tree care information.
• Noon: Tree City USA Award presentation to the city of Orofino and ornamental tree/shrub drawing by UFO.
• Community sale in the fair exhibit building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Come out and support local community members and you just might find a deal. Proceeds support Rotary projects in the community.
• The Transfer Station – Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — QUESTIONS: (208) 476-7903.
• Fees will be waived for this day only.
• Clearwater County Residents only – you may be asked to show proof of residency.
• Everyone must stop at the scale house.
• No cement/concrete will be accepted.
• No hazardous waste will be accepted (anti-freeze, old gas, etc.)
• Up to four small truck and passenger tires will be accepted free on Saturday ONLY. There will be a $2.50 charge for each tire over four with no rim and $5 for tires with rims.
• Fees are not waived for contractors on Community Cleanup Day.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
McCall to discuss herd at town hall
MCCALL — The fate of a herd of more than 250 deer living in McCall during the winter will be decided following a public meeting with local residents, the McCall City Council said last week.
The meeting will be held May 4 at 5:30 p.m. in a location still to be determined. The meeting was urged by the council in response to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s warnings about the “rapid” population growth of the deer herd.
“Engaging with our community on this is probably the most important thing,” council member Colby Nielsen said. “I think everyone acknowledges there is a problem and it will likely get worse unless we do something. It would be really nice if we could have meaningful action before next winter.”
Wildlife officials previously estimated the population of the deer herd at 150 to 200 animals, but that estimate was increased to “at least” 258 animals after surveys this winter.
“This is a growing deer herd,” regional wildlife manager Regan Berkley said. “The fawn to doe ratio we observed here in town is nearly twice what we usually see (with natural herds).”
So far this winter Fish and Game has responded to 40 incidents involving dead or injured deer in McCall, with more expected as the snow melts. Most of the incidents stem from collisions with vehicles, Berkley said.
The large deer population is also fueling mountain lion sightings in residential areas and causing an exotic lice infestation to spread among the herd, council members were told.
Berkley’s presentation renewed talks among the council about adopting a new law that bans feeding deer and other wildlife in the city.
In 2021, the council voted 3-2 against adopting a feeding ban in favor of ramping up public education efforts to stop people from feeding the deer.
“Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened,” council member Mike Maciaszek said of curbing feeding. “You can see people feeding them any day of the week throughout town.”
People feeding deer in town have led the deer to spend winters in McCall instead of migrating to lower elevation where food is available, as wild deer herds do. However, council members were warned that stopping feeding would only be the first step.
“That’s just the beginning of where we really have to dig deep and figure out how we’re going to deal with the aftermath of that,” Fish and Game Southwest Region supervisor Josh Royse said.
Adopting a feeding ban would cause many deer to starve to death next winter when food is scarce.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday