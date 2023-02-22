The Lewiston City Council has taken a first step to put a bond of an undetermined amount to pay for upgrades at Community Park on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Clearwater Financial will help the city with the bond under an agreement approved by the City Council at a meeting earlier this month.
“Moving forward, obviously we want to move this process so we don’t have the plan for the park sitting on a shelf,” said Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
The firm will provide financial services related to Community Park, which is next to Lewiston’s high school, such as bond counsel and method of sale advice under that agreement, Barker said.
Clearwater Financial will be paid $36,000 in this fiscal year to help with public engagement, and substantially more if the bond passes, he said
The base fee for a bond of $10 million or more would be $75,000 plus $3.50 per $1,000 of the bond, according to the agreement with the Boise-area firm.
The larger payment would be made in the city’s next fiscal year, Barker said.
The initial phase will include grading for the entire 120-acre developed site, estimated at $10.3 million, as well as other amenities determined in a coming public process, he said.
A destination playground, splash pad, large area for community events, athletic fields and restrooms are among the ideas in a plan for the park that’s estimated to cost $95 million if it is all built.
What upgrades are installed first will be one factor in the bond amount.
“It will also be determined after we seek out partners within the community for sponsorships and in-kind contributions that would be applied to the project cost,” he said. “(Interest) rates will also be a consideration.”
The $36,000 the city is spending for public engagement with Clearwater Financial was opposed by half the city council, with Mayor Dan Johnson breaking the tie.
Councilors Kathy Schroeder, Jim Kleeburg and Rick Tousley favored it.
Council President Hannah Liedkie and councilors Kassee Forsmann and John Spickelmire voted against it.
One concern Spickelmire shared was that he is worried about the possibility of wasted money.
“I personally don’t feel that we have the public support on it,” he said. “It’s hard for me to support it just because I don’t think it has a strong future.”