NPC judges keep cases moving through system

Community service is a way for defendants to repay their debt to society and avoid jail time — and it’s not just picking up trash on the side of the road.

When people are sentenced to community service in Nez Perce County, they go to Justice Services and get a list of places to call. Those places have to be a nonprofit or public agency, including local food banks, animal shelters or thrift stores run by nonprofits. There are 16 nonprofits and public agencies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that partner with Justice Services to provide opportunities for community service.