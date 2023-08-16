Community service is a way for defendants to repay their debt to society and avoid jail time — and it’s not just picking up trash on the side of the road.
When people are sentenced to community service in Nez Perce County, they go to Justice Services and get a list of places to call. Those places have to be a nonprofit or public agency, including local food banks, animal shelters or thrift stores run by nonprofits. There are 16 nonprofits and public agencies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that partner with Justice Services to provide opportunities for community service.
Community service is ordered instead of jail time, and 12 hours of community service equals one day of jail. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam used a common example of a DUI case where a person is sentenced to 28 days of jail, then the sentence is suspended to serve two days of jail or 24 hours of community service.
The three magistrate judges in Nez Perce County — Karin Seubert, Victoria Olds and Ramalingam — have established some norms for sentencings for certain charges, including the number of hours of community service. Even though judges have discretion in their sentences, the judges want to remain consistent so the penalties don’t vary too widely.
“As opposed to, you get one judge and there’s one outcome and you get another one and there’s a different outcome, then it becomes sort of the luck of the draw thing,” Ramalingam said. “We don’t want that.”
However, the judges also want to prevent defendants from receiving a “cookie cutter outcome,” Ramalingam said, meaning that everyone receives the same sentence. Judges take into consideration people’s individual circumstances and charges.
The individual person is also considered when scheduling how much time to give to complete community service. Oftentimes judges are advised by a probation office at the sentencing to determine how much time a person needs so the person can finish community service in a reasonable amount of time.
The magistrate judges also confer with the sentencings at the district court to make sure their sentences are appropriate.
“It doesn’t make sense for us to be imposing harsher sentences for misdemeanor-level offenses when the felony offenses are not in line with that,” Seubert said.
Once people are sentenced, they have their court order and contact information to start working on their community service. The person’s probation officer then monitors and makes sure the person completes community service and does it correctly.
“(Probation officers) don’t need us to micromanage but sometimes people do come in with an off-the-wall (request) or need to be directed into what the spirit of it is,” said Seubert.
If people aren’t finishing a community service, they can have a review hearing based on the report from Justice Services and the court can then determine what needs to happen, including jail time.
Roland Gammill, trial court administrator for the 2nd Judicial District, said that community service also helps keep down the body count at the jail.
“We would probably get a few people riled up (who work for) our justice partners if we started putting everybody in jail,” Gammill said.
Spending time in jail, even a few days, can lead to loss of employment, loss of housing and damaging family relationships, Seubert said. So judges take that into consideration when deciding whether jail time or community service is better.
“Because we know that once people lose more stability, then more problems are going to come up and we’re going to see more court involvement,” Seubert said.
To help the decision-making, the attorneys, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and defense attorneys work together to come up with a sentence. Ramalingam said that “almost every” sentencing he does is a joint recommendation from the prosecution and defense, meaning that they agree to the sentence.
Other times, the defendant makes the decision easy for judges.
“There’s some people who don’t want to do community service and will just flat-out ask for jail, in which case I oblige them,” Ramalingam said.
For those who do choose to do community service, Olds said she’s heard positive feedback from people in the area about offering community service to defendants. It also benefits the people doing the community service. Olds said that community service encourages people to have a positive impact on their community. Some of the people coming through the court system are isolated, angry or struggling.
“So you force them to have that positive contact with the community and you hope that encourages their future behavior and maybe improves their view of the world,” Olds said. “That’s the side effect of community service.”
Seubert also views community service as a way for people to give back in a positive way when a crime has been committed but there’s not a specific victim “so the victim is the community,” she said. “So there’s been this separation or this damage done to the community and so community service is a way to repair that or to repay.”
Paying back society with community service is more beneficial to the community and the person than serving jail time.
“I’d rather see someone do something constructive than sit in jail,” Ramalingam said.
Community service isn’t the only way for defendants to give back. Those who participate in the 2nd District’s four treatment courts — veterans court, mental health court, DUI court and drug treatment court — have to complete a community project.
Seubert, who presides over the DUI court, said that the community project serves as a “capstone to their treatment.” Ramalingam, who oversees the veterans court, said that unlike community service, the community project is chosen by the individual.
“Which is one of the really good aspects of doing one of these courts, as opposed to community service which is part of their punishment,” he said. “Here you have people who are choosing something that they really care about and they’re enthusiastic about. I think there’s a very different spirit in how those projects get done.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.