PULLMAN -- Thanks to modern technology, this year’s Distinguished Young Women of Washington winner could celebrate her achievement Saturday despite not being physically at the ceremony.

Sydney Ohlemann, of Ellensburg, watched the ceremony on FaceTime from a phone held by an audience member when she was announced the winner at Washington State University’s R.R. Jones Theatre in Daggy Hall. Each of the other contestants happily gathered around the phone to congratulate her, and even took pictures with it.

