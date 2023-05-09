Maya Conklin and Gracie Wessels were the Lewiston and Clarkston winners, respectively, in Saturday’s Distinguished Young Women of the Lewis Clark Valley event at Lewiston High School.
Conklin and Wessels each receive $2,150 in scholarships for winning the overall title.
The first alternates were Kaylynn Osburn, of Lewiston, and Sienna Newhouse, of Clarkston, and they won $1,750 apiece in scholarships. Second alternates were Maggie Carr, of Lewiston, and Lauryn Higgins, of Clarkston, and they win $1,500 apiece.
Other awards included the Spirit of Lewiston Scholarship ($600) to Isabella Pritchett; the Spirit of Clarkston Scholarship ($600) to Wessels; Scholastic Award Scholarships ($600) to Osburn, Carr and Newhouse; Interview Award Scholarships ($600) to Erika Wicks and Osburn, of Lewiston, and Wessels; Talent Award Scholarships ($500) to Aubrey Woods and Conklin, of Lewiston, and Newhouse; Self-Expression Award Scholarships ($400) to Kate Pernsteiner and Lauren Martin, of Lewiston, and Wessels; Lewiston STEM Scholarships to Olivia Bren and Carr; and the Fitness Award Scholarships ($400) to Olivia Bren and Lynsie Bren, of Lewiston, and Wessels.
