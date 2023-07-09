Right across the parking lot from the District 2 Probation and Parole Office sits a little building that is making a big impact for those in the criminal justice system.

The building is the location for GEO Reentry Services for Lewiston’s Connection and Intervention Station. GEO Reentry Services partnered with the Idaho Department of Correction to help people in probation and parole reduce their risk of reoffending through multiphase and evidence-based programming.