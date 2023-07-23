See what all the fuss is about: Check out Lower Granite Dam

A map of the lower Snake River is displayed for visitors at Lower Granite Dam at Almota.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

A coalition of environmental groups will ask a federal judge to order dams on the lower Snake River to be breached as a necessary step to prevent the extinction of endangered sockeye salmon that spawn in central Idaho.

The Columbia River Keeper, Idaho Rivers United, Idaho Conservation League and the Northwest Sport Fishing Alliance filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the Army Corps of Engineers. The coalition announced its plans with a news release distributed Friday afternoon.