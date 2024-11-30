Conservative curricula touted at MVSD

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

KOOSKIA — Discussion at the Mountain View Joint School District 244 board meeting, held at Clearwater Valley High School Nov. 21, once again circled curriculum.

Several patrons spoke up during the public session of the meeting to implore the board to pursue alternative curriculum, specifically Hillsdale and PragerU.

“These teach great values, and PragerU is one that is endorsed by the Idaho State Superintendent of Education,” patron Roger Kenyon stated. He said Hillsdale and PragerU are free so they would not cost the district or the taxpayer. “The recent election shows the majority of American people don’t want DEI and some of these other things, so I hope you will check them out with an open mind.”

“Look at what the superintendent of school in Oklahoma is doing,” said patron John Silveria. “He’s bringing the Bible back into schools.” Silveria said the Bible is a founding document and should be brought back so students know true history.

Eric Snodgrass, who manages Grangeville’s NomNom gas station and convenience store, said he has the opportunity to work with a lot of local youth.

“I’m finding there are some skills they do not have. PragerU has a very good financial literacy program, including information on credit cards, interest and budgeting,” he explained, adding they also have a three-part tax course. He said students may get economics in high school currently, but that “what they are learning isn’t being retained. The PragerU videos are geared to these kids and this generation.”

Patron Sue Kinner agreed with previous sentiments and stated, “82% of our county voted conservative, I think it’s a mandate they want our kids to go to a school that is conservative. We’re spending more money and (students are) retaining less and less. I think it’s because a lot of this social justice stuff has infiltrated our curriculum.”

Trustee B Edwards asked where she could get physical hard copies of Hillsdale curriculum.

“I have requested this in the past and was told it needed to go through different channels,” she said. “I want to physically see the curriculum.”

Silveria said a trip to the Treasure Valley Classical Academy in Fruitland would be warranted to see the Hillsdale curriculum in use.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board voted unanimously to survey Hilldale and PragerU, as well as a variety of additional curricula, via a curriculum committee. Per Idaho policy, this group will be made up of teachers, staff, administration and patrons.

In other news, the board voted to spend approximately $10,000 to repair (and grease) the existing school pull-out and motorized bleachers.

“They just have not been maintained to the level they need to be in many years, so some parts are wearing out,” superintendent Alica Holthaus said. She also stated that when getting the bleachers maintained, the district will have its maintenance personnel learn to do this so they can complete the task in the future.

In addition, the board voted to spend about $14,200 with Valuations Northwest to provide an inventory of the district’s assets in all buildings.