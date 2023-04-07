A project underway to replace a water main that runs along Main Street in Lewiston is anticipated to take about three months, ending in June.
The improvement “will increase the hydraulic capacity of the system and maintain a pipe network that is capable of continually delivering safe drinking water to the public,” according to a news release from the city of Lewiston.
A 12-inch-diameter steel pipe that is more than 100 years old is being replaced with an iron one that has a diameter of 16 inches and will go between Ninth Street and a culdesac in Locomotive Park.
The line will be installed in time for Nez Perce County’s new courthouse to tap into it, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson in an email.
“This will improve water … flows in the downtown as well as replace an aged main that is beyond its service life,” Johnson said.
Valves, hydrants, customer service connections, connections to the existing water system, asphalt, sidewalk and curb and gutter repair are also part of the upgrade. Estimated cost of the project is $1.16 million, paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The construction on Main Street is part of a larger city plan to strengthen its water infrastructure. Downtown is served by a series of pipes that travel north from the Low Reservoir near Sunset Park to East Main Street, and west to Locomotive Park to connect with the section of the water main that is being replaced.
In future phases, a section of the water main on Main Street between Ninth and Third streets will be replaced as well as stormwater and wastewater lines. The city plans to reconstruct that portion of Main Street along with its sidewalks, curbs and gutters at the same time as part of a larger project.
The city also plans to add an additional water transmission line from the Low Reservoir to add redundancy to the portion of the system that serves downtown.
An upgrade of the city’s wastewater treatment plant is finished as well as the installation of a new well on Nez Perce Grade.
A project to replace its drinking water treatment plant is in the final phases and a new reservoir will soon be online near the high school.