Lewiston construction to take three months

Construction continues as cars move along Main Street Tuesday outside the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

 August Frank/Tribune

A project underway to replace a water main that runs along Main Street in Lewiston is anticipated to take about three months, ending in June.

The improvement “will increase the hydraulic capacity of the system and maintain a pipe network that is capable of continually delivering safe drinking water to the public,” according to a news release from the city of Lewiston.