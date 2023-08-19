Primary construction work on U.S. Highway 95 between Winchester and Culdesac remains on hold this summer while agencies continue to work out ways to protect steelhead and other water species, an Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson said Friday.

Mark Pfeifer, public information officer for the District 2 transportation department, said in an email that the department is working with the National Marine Fisheries Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Nez Perce Tribe to ensure that aquatic organisms, including steelhead, are well-monitored and safeguarded when work resumes, which is expected to take place in 2024.