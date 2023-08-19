Primary construction work on U.S. Highway 95 between Winchester and Culdesac remains on hold this summer while agencies continue to work out ways to protect steelhead and other water species, an Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson said Friday.
Mark Pfeifer, public information officer for the District 2 transportation department, said in an email that the department is working with the National Marine Fisheries Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Nez Perce Tribe to ensure that aquatic organisms, including steelhead, are well-monitored and safeguarded when work resumes, which is expected to take place in 2024.
The 2.3-mile project is the third phase of a $50 million five-phase project to improve highway travel from Winchester to Culdesac. The fourth phase will aim to add an additional 3 miles of passing lane at the northern end of the corridor. Phase five will complete the final link in the corridor and is expected to begin in 2026 to improve the remaining 1.4 miles.
General maintenance work was performed between Culdesac and Winchester (mileposts 283 – 286) to preserve the roadway for safety in the interim. Repairs this season were focused on improving the surface of the highway by filling in potholes and resurfacing sections of pavement and to enhance visibility at night for better delineation. Lanes have been repainted and the speed limit has been reinstated to 65 miles per hour.
Pfeifer said the department appreciates the public’s understanding during this essential environmental and cultural review process.