The filing deadline for Washington’s primary election came Friday, and resulted in a handful of contested races in southeastern Washington.
The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 1, and the winners will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
Here are some of the candidates who filed in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties.
Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris will face challenger Theresa Bailey in the primary election after both filed to run for the position ahead of Friday’s deadline.
As for the Asotin City Council, incumbents David Weakland, Lori R. Loseth and Craig J. Stein have all filed for reelection and are running unopposed.
In Clarkston, Mayor Monika Lawrence filed and isn’t facing a challenger. Also running unopposed for their respective seats are Clarkston City Council members Skate Pierce, David Vinton and Steven D. Ebert.
The Clarkston School Board will have a contested race between incumbent Rachel Rinard and challengers Rick Hanks and Dan Randles, as well as incumbent Todd Snarr against challenger Chris Bunce. Dennis Lenz and Miles Sidener are running unopposed for seats.
In Garfield County, the race for Pomeroy mayor will feature incumbent G. Paul Miller facing Jack Peasley. There will also be contested Pomeroy City Council races between Roni Field and James R. Fuchs for one seat and Kurt L. Tetrick and Leann Clayton for another. John Hirsch and Rachel Anderson are both running unopposed.
The Pomeroy School Board features Bart K. Gingerich, Ashley Koller and Allison McKeirnan running unchallenged.
The highest profile race in Whitman County will be for Pullman mayor, with Eileen Macoll, Francis Benjamin and Deb McNeil having thrown their hats into the ring in hopes of succeeding the retiring Glenn Johnson.
The Pullman City Council features races between Ann Parks and Dan Maher; Nathan Weller, Carla Marcela De Lira and Becky Dueben; Pat Wright and CJ Roberts; and Eric Fejeran and Holly Greystone.
