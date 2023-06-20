Summer has nearly arrived, but some of the most recent temperatures might not feel like it.
The low temperature in Lewiston Monday morning was 49 degrees. The average low for that day is 54 degrees and the record low is 43.
On the Palouse, the recorded low Monday morning was 41 degrees. The normal low for Pullman is 48 degrees. However, Pullman’s record low for that day is 35 degrees, so although it was much cooler than anticipated for June 19, it wasn’t the coldest it could have been, according to Jeremy Wolf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Spokane.
The cooling trend is breaking the most recent pattern of meeting temperatures at or above the average temperature. For Lewiston, Sunday was the second time in the last 40 days the average temperature was below normal. The last times that happened were May 10 and May 23, but it was only one degree below normal in the second case.
“It’s a big change from what has been occurring,” Wolf said. “It’s been over a month that temperatures have been near to or above normal.”
The cold weather is coming from a low pressure system, which started coming into the area Saturday from the Gulf of Alaska. A low pressure system brings in more cloud cover with more showers and a colder atmosphere.
“Those clouds really tend to cool temperatures down,” Wolf said.
Those waiting for the mercury to start rising again won’t have to wait long. By the end of the week, temperatures in Lewiston will be up to the low 90s, with 87 degrees Saturday and 91 degrees Sunday, Wolf said.
With the change from colder to warmer, it could mean thunderstorms this week. However, the storms will be “short-lived” with not much lightning and “definitely not as intense as some of the storms we’ve seen recently,” Wolf said.
As the week progresses, storms will be calmer as temperatures start to warm up.
The cooling temperatures will also clear out some of the smoke that’s been coming to the region from Canada. The cloud cover from Canada will bring cooler temperatures. Showers, although not widespread, should help with firefighting efforts.
“At least for now the situation has improved,” Wolf said.
However, the wind pattern is favorable for bringing the smoke down from the north.
“But that’s definitely something we will continue to keep an eye on,” Wolf said.
The summer solstice is Wednesday, which marks the official start to the season. Its timing is based on when the sun reaches the northernmost point from the equator, but it usually occurs June 20, 21, or 22. The summer solstice in the northern hemisphere is when the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky because of the Earth’s tilt. Therefore, the summer solstice is the day with the longest period of sunlight, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 4:55 a.m. and set at 8:44 p.m. and will have 15 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds of daylight. The sun will be at its highest point at 12:49 p.m., according to timeanddate.com
