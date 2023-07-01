Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
CASCADE, Idaho — Valley County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Copperi was appointed sheriff Tuesday to serve the remainder of Patti Bolen’s term.
Valley County Commissioners selected Copperi from a list of three candidates, which included VCSO Chief Deputy Dave Stambaugh and former police officer Bradley Beaman.
Copperi, 51, said he wanted to become sheriff “out of absolute love for this community and love for the department,” although being selected as sheriff was “bittersweet.”
“I think every candidate had an extreme amount of knowledge, experience and education,” he said. “Any one of us would have been an asset to the citizens of the county as well as the staff.”
Copperi will serve the remainder of Bolen’s term, which runs through 2024. Bolen chose to step down for personal reasons. Her last day in office was to be Friday, with Copperi taking over today.
The Valley County sheriff earns about $104,000 per year.
“As sheriff, I plan to have more communication with the citizens of the county,” Copperi said. “I look forward to more relationship-building opportunities with McCall Police, Idaho State Police, Forest Service, Fish and Game, and other law enforcement partners in the community.”
Copperi identified staffing as a primary concern for the sheriff’s office.
“We will keep our eye on the ball when it comes to retention and recruitment so that we can keep a healthy balance of seasoned and junior deputies to serve with years of service as well as knowledge and experience as attrition approaches,” he said.
Copperi started his career in law enforcement at the Caldwell Police Department in 2004. He started at the Valley County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2007, moving up through the ranks to patrol corporal in 2007, patrol sergeant in 2011 and his recent position of operations lieutenant in 2019.
He has supervised staff in patrol, waterways, investigations, detention and civil departments at the VCSO.
Copperi said that he plans to run for sheriff in the November 2024 general election.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Incubator projects move forward
COLFAX — The Downtown Association in Colfax recently updated where it’s at with its small business incubators that received funding in November 2022.
“It’s been a wild ride,” Colfax Downtown Association Executive Director Whitney Bond said, adding that the organization just closed on and purchased the Washington Federal Bank (WaFd) location.
At its first location, the organization would have had to undergo large renovations on the property. Due to Washington state code regulations, if it renovated over 50 percent, it would have cost an additional $1 million dollars.
After networking with local entities and property investors, Bond stated that Scott Ackerman suggested the organization buy the WaFd property. It purchased it as a restaurant incubator.
“Our first location will remain an incubator for service and retail industries,” Bond added.
Bond also said they will get their project extended until June 2024.
“Kim DeHart is going to be housed on our first floor on the north side of the building,” she said, adding that DeHart was recently operating out of Pairings and wanted to extend her seating capacity.
Pairings was also planning to extend its art gallery, so DeHart wanted to find a place to go and now will be one of the incubator’s first tenants.
Colfax business CoCo Bee also has outgrown its space, Bond said, adding that the business will move to the south side of the first floor of the incubator.
“She was looking to buy in Pullman,” Bond said, “So we’re very happy to retain these businesses on the first floor of our incubator and not lose them locally.”
Bond said that plans are still in the works, though, and they hope to have CoCo Bee and The Cellar operating with their doors back open in August.
“August is our goal,” Bond said, adding that they will also be soliciting applications for their restaurant incubator sometime this fall.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday