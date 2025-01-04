Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer

The snowboarder who died at Schweitzer ski resort this week suffocated after tumbling into a tree well.

The Bonner County coroner identified the man as Charles “Charlie” G. Fletcher Jr., 72, of Laguna Beach, Calif.

Coroner Robert Beers determined Fletcher’s death as accidental to “asphyxia due to snow immersion in a tree well.”

The Schweitzer Ski Patrol found Fletcher with the help of another person skiing in the area.

Fletcher had been missing since around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the black diamond Detention ski run in the Outback Bowl of the back side of the popular resort outside of Sandpoint.