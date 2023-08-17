UI looking for ‘synergies’ with Phoenix

Scott Green, the new president at the University of Idaho, poses for a portrait in his office on Thursday afternoon in Moscow.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The University of Idaho has spent more than $1.2 million in the aftermath of an off-campus quadruple homicide.

And as the university proceeds with its plan to tear down the murder scene, it will have to use some of its budget reserves to cover the costs.