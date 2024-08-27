Sections
NorthwestJanuary 15, 2025

Cottonwood Livestock Market Report

Friday

Cattle

Market: Active market on all classes. Slaughter Cows and Bulls 5 to 10 higher. Next sale Jan. 24.

523 head sold.

Steers: 200-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 270 to 326; 500-600 pounds, 260 to 315; 600-700 pounds, 250 to 300; 700-800 pounds, 245 to 276; 800-950 pounds, 240 to 270; 950 pounds and up, N/A.

Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 250 to 288; 400-500 pounds, 245 to 283; 500-600 pounds 260 to 281; 600-700 pounds, 240 to 278; 700-800 pounds, 235 to 266; 800-950 pounds, 230 to 254; 950 pounds and up, 180 to 230.

Cows: Boning 125 to 144; Feeder 110 to 130; Breaker 90 to 120; Canner/Cutter 80 to 110; Heiferettes 130 to 160.

Slaughter Bulls: 141 to 165.

Baby Calves: 175 to 600 per head

Stock Cows: 1,800 to 2,250 per head

Pairs: 1,800 to 2,700 per pair.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
