COTTONWOOD — The city of Cottonwood is embarking on a $900,000 renovation project to upgrade its 75-year-old city park.
Linda Nida, a Cottonwood City Councilor who is overseeing the renovation, said the community has pitched in with donations, labor and enthusiasm.
“This was a monumental task to take on,” Nida said Thursday. “It was pretty aggressive. I think it’s awesome. It’s so good to see so many people pull together and work toward this goal.”
The idea to upgrade the city park originated with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4902, who approached the city council in 2019 with the request to build a large picnic area and replace the old restrooms.
Nida said the restrooms are more than 60 years old and not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A year later the council heard from a group of Cottonwood moms who wanted to upgrade the park’s aging playground fixtures with improved and safer equipment.
Nida worked with the Clearwater Economic Development Association to secure a $225,000 Idaho Community Block Grant to begin the process.
The VFW, the Cottonwood Credit Union and the city joined forces to match their portion of the grant.
Nida said she also secured several other smaller grants for the project.
“We held fundraisers and began going door-to-door,” she said.
Heather and Ryan Uhlenkott made a major donation for the new playground equipment, which has been purchased and is waiting for installation.
“We all are a part of a group together,” Nida said.
The city began work last fall to dig a hole where the new pavilion will be located. Work on the building was scheduled to begin Monday but was delayed because of rain. Nida said the entire project is expected to be completed by Aug. 7 in advance of the Idaho County Fair scheduled for Aug. 17-20.
The 3-acre park was originally constructed in 1958 by the Cottonwood Jaycees and donated to the village of Cottonwood. In 1961 the Cottonwood Lions Club built the small cabana, the current restrooms and the bike path that encircles the park.
Nida said through the years the park has been used by many community and business groups for picnics and gatherings and several older people walk the bike path daily for exercise. The park has also been the site of several weddings, baptisms and other family celebrations.
Besides redoing the paint and replacing some damage from vandalism, this project is the first time any major upgrade has taken place since the park was first created, Nida said.
One of the ongoing fundraisers is to invite people or businesses who want to buy a park bench to have their names engraved on it.
Anyone wishing more information about the project may contact the Cottonwood City Hall at 208-962-3231.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.