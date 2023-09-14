Council OKs Pullman emergency declaration

Wells

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council ratified an emergency declaration Tuesday evening as it prepares to haul its solid waste to another processing facility following complications with getting a permit approved by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Pullman applied for a new DOE permit to haul its solid waste, or biosolids, from the Pullman Wastewater Treatment Plant to a local farm for use as fertilizer.