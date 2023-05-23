The Asotin County commissioners asked local governments to consider lowering their flags to half-staff in honor of Benjamin C. Nichols, the Asotin County prosecutor who was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash near Clarkston.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said during the commissioners’ regular meeting Monday that Asotin County lowered its flags Friday evening after learning of Nichols’ death. Whitman suggested keeping the flags lowered until after Nichols’ interment, which has not yet been formally announced.
Later, during an executive session closed to the public, the commissioners named Chief Deputy Curt Liedkie as the acting prosecutor. Liedkie will serve in that capacity until the next election, in 2026.
Following a moment of silence and an emotional start to Monday’s meeting in which several county officials appeared visibly shaken, the commissioners went ahead with their planned agenda.
“Business as usual,” said Commission Chairperson Chris Seubert. “Ben would appreciate that.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement to fund construction of the Snake River Road from milepost 19.0 to 19.71. The $1.3 million project will be covered by the Washington County Road Administration Board and Asotin County capital improvement funds, said Charles Eaton, the county’s public works director.
Eaton also announced his retirement because of health reasons. The commissioners will begin to look for his replacement, as well as a second deputy prosecutor position.
Following requests from citizens in a rural residential part of the county, the commissioners unanimously approved setting the speed limit at 35 miles per hour on Sparrow Hawk Drive, which is County Road 3295, and Kestral Drive, County Road 3297.
Eaton told the commissioners that while the speed limit in urban areas is fixed at 25 mph, rural residential areas are not regulated by county ordinance.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.