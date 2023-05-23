The Asotin County commissioners asked local governments to consider lowering their flags to half-staff in honor of Benjamin C. Nichols, the Asotin County prosecutor who was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash near Clarkston.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman said during the commissioners’ regular meeting Monday that Asotin County lowered its flags Friday evening after learning of Nichols’ death. Whitman suggested keeping the flags lowered until after Nichols’ interment, which has not yet been formally announced.