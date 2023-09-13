Prosecutor: Kohberger indictment should stand

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson walks through the courtroom before a hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

 August Frank/Tribune

MOSCOW — Latah County recently approved its fiscal year 2024 budget that includes a sizable increase in trial expenses as a result of the Moscow quadruple murder case.

In June, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson presented his office’s proposed budget to the Latah County Commissioners.