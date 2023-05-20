County prosecutor dies in motorcycle crash

Benjamin Nichols

Asotin County Prosecutor Benjamin C. Nichols died Friday after being involved in a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Critchfield Road between Clarkston and Asotin.

According to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Nichols was riding his motorcycle east on Critchfield Road. He was near the intersection of Swallows Nest Drive when a westbound SUV driven by 79-year-old Richard B. Hensley, of Lewiston, attempted to turn left from Critchield onto Swallows Nest Drive and collided with Nichols.