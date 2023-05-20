County prosecutor dies in motorcycle crash

Asotin County Prosecutor Benjamin C. Nichols died Friday after being involved in a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Critchfield Road between Clarkston and Asotin.
According to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Nichols was riding his motorcycle east on Critchfield Road. He was near the intersection of Swallows Nest Drive when a westbound SUV driven by 79-year-old Richard B. Hensley, of Lewiston, attempted to turn left from Critchield onto Swallows Nest Drive and collided with Nichols.
Nichols was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and was being prepared for a transfer to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane by helicopter. But that flight was canceled when his condition worsened.
Nichols, 64, was a fixture in Asotin County government, serving as prosecuting attorney for more than 20 years. He was appointed to the position in 2001 after former prosecutor Ray Lutes was named Asotin County District Court judge. Nichols was elected to the post later that year and has held it since. He is married to Jackie Nichols, a detective with the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.
His friends and family were shaken Friday at the suddenness of his death.
“We are just in shock at the loss of Ben. The messages from folks sending condolences have been a tremendous comfort,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie. “I will miss my boss, colleague and friend. We will move forward as a family in keeping with the spirit Ben instilled in us.”
Nichols grew up in Cheney, graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1990 and earned his law degree from Gonzaga University in 1993.
The crash is under investigation. Hensley wasn’t injured, according to the news release.
