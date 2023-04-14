Gary and Jutta Hughes have agreed to donate $250,000 to the innovation hub of the proposed high school.
The donation will take place if voters approve the $79 million, 25-year bond at a tax rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. Ballots have been mailed and need to be returned by April 25.
The donation by the Hughes will go toward the innovation hub that will be the location of the computer lab, robotics lab and Microsoft certification applications classroom, as well as the business incubator and community pantry, according to a news release from the Yes CHS campaign.
“These educational spaces are where students will have the opportunity to match academic learning to real-world applications in programming, technology development, and entrepreneurship,” said Dan Hally, co-chairperson of the Yes for CHS campaign, in the release. “It is also where businesses in the region will meet with CHS students to interview them for potential internships, apprenticeships, and collaborative projects, which very much reflects the Hughes’ interest in helping students navigate entry into the workforce. The donation reflects the Hughes family’s passion for business and innovation, and we are immensely grateful for their generosity.”
Earlier this month, Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer of Schweitzer Engineering Labs agreed to donate $1.5 million for career technical education spaces if the bond passes, according to the Yes CHS website. Both donations are part of a capital campaign to raise $10-12 million for a new high school to reduce the cost of the bond.
“This capital campaign is innovative,” said Courtney Kramer, co-chairperson of the Yes for CHS Committee, in a news release. “The Clarkston School District is one of about five in the state of Washington to pursue private funds for a public school. We live in an incredibly generous community and I am grateful for the Hughes family’s commitment to education and our kids.”
The bond also received the endorsement of the Washington State School Retirees’ Association, which includes active and retired educators from Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy. It also provides grants to educators and graduating seniors from Asotin, Clarkston and Pomeroy.
In the statement, the organization said it supports the vision for education at CHS and encouraged members to vote in support of the bond.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 280 endorsed the designs for the high school. The union represents staff members working in food service, transportation, facilities operations, custodial, technology and maintenance at facilities throughout the Clarkston School District. The group also participated in developing the designs for the high school and will continue to provide assistance to minimize future maintenance and repairs.
“Despite diligent and proactive maintenance and support, the existing facilities at Clarkston High School has served beyond their reasonable lifespan,” the statement from the union said.