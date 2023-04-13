Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo testified for roughly six hours Tuesday outlining the police department’s months-long role in the investigation of Lori Vallow Daybell’s two missing children.

Authorities, including Hermosillo, located the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan on her husband Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020.