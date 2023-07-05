Court trend: Alleged abusers aren’t giving up guns

Rep. Lauren Davis, D-32

In June 2019, a woman lay on the floor of a trailer home in Kitsap County in western Washington, struggling to breathe after her boyfriend, Dwayne Allen Flannery, allegedly beat and choked her.

After a neighbor called the police, Flannery was charged with second-degree assault. The county’s Superior Court issued a no-contact order prohibiting Flannery from going near his girlfriend. The court also issued an order requiring him to immediately turn in his firearms.