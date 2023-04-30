ASOTIN — Wyatt Ockwell, 10, was holding on tight to the front of the mechanical bull as he swung around in jerked movements, grinning from ear to ear.
This was already his third time in 10 minutes on the mechanical bull — a hit for many among his age group.
The Asotin County Fair, held on the last weekend of April, is Washington’s first state county fair of the year. Saturday was day two of the three-day event — which celebrated its 81st year this year — and featured activities for children and teens including the mechanical bull, a hypnotist, pony riding and more.
The mechanical bull ride started at 11 a.m. with kids already lined up. The rides came out to be $2 per person, and anyone who wasn’t 18 had to have their parent or guardian sign a waiver before getting on the beast.
Jaxson McKinney, 11, was among the first riders of the day, holding on as tight as the movements of the bull made it harder to grip on.
“I definitely recommend riding the bull,” said McKinney, who also mentioned it was his first time ever riding one.
Ready for round two, McKinney gave some advice for anyone interested in getting on: ‘Hold on tight and squeeze your legs.”
Jared Hollenbeck and Kelsie Adkisson, freelance workers for the company that runs the Asotin County Fair, have been amazed by the kids and have enjoyed seeing them have fun.
“We had a kid yesterday who did the highest level and lasted 40 seconds,” Hollenback said. “Right now, he holds the record.”
The Asotin County Fair will continue to run the mechanical bull at the fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and other activities will take place throughout the day, including a kid’s rodeo at 11:30 a.m. The fair runs from 8 a.n. to 4 p.m.
