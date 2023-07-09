Michelle Adamson-Brandt, right, laughs after receiving a compliment from Jamie Morgan, left, at the Complimentary Compliments tent during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Jase Roylance, 8, colors in a ‘Be You!’ signduring the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Old English Bulldog Butterscotch, 2, show cases a pride flag on her vest during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Kinsey Zellerhoff fans her face with a rainbow-colored fan during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Aries Henry, 5, of Lewiston, plays with bubbles during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Vanessa Smith, 11, of Clarkston, displays a Pride Day tattoo on her cheek during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Singer Sammi Hanchett preforms during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Thea Keller, left, talks with Honi Hoene during the 2023 Celebrate Love in the LCV event at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Saturday.
Although the gathering at Clarkston’s Beachview Park had the feel of a laid-back summer fiesta Saturday, there was an intentionality from many of the folks who took part in Celebrate Love in the LCV.
Kevin Gray and his husband moved to the valley about a year ago and attended the annual event, which was held at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
“We went to the Pride event last year and the Episcopal Church (of the Nativity) had a booth and I knew that the Episcopal Church is LGBTQ-friendly,” Gray said.
“And so I went and talked to them. My husband was raised Catholic — which is not LGBTQ-friendly. The Episcopal church has sort of the same structure and liturgy. So the next morning we went to church there and we walked in the door and people were just so friendly,” Gray said. “We were kind of overwhelmed because we’re not used to that.”
Saturday, Gray and others were stationed at the Episcopal church’s booth to let others who might be in the same boat know that they’re welcome. Gray pointed out that a few other churches in the area — the United Methodist churches in Lewiston and Clarkston and Shekinah Christian Community — also have an open door for people of diversity.
“It makes you feel like, maybe things are changing a little bit,” Gray said. “And maybe it’s safe.”
That’s precisely the message Myndie Van Horn, president of Chroma LC-Valley that sponsored Saturday’s event, hopes to get out.
“I don’t know that there’s a lack of acceptance (of diversity in the local area),” Van Horn said. “But, nationally, there’s been a step back on acceptance and especially with the LGBT legislation that’s happening all over the country and in Idaho.”
Van Horn said the anti-LGBTQ sentiment seems to be more prevalent than it was five years ago. Although she believes local law enforcement agencies have been supportive of the LGBTQ community — and provided security for Saturday’s event — Van Horn said LGBTQ people feel less safe than they did in the recent past.
“I think the anti-LGBT rhetoric that has been happening for the last couple of years has put our LGBTQ+ people in a dangerous situation,” Van Horn said. “It really does feel like it has changed. Some people feel like it’s OK to be very negative about our community.”
The family-friendly, alcohol-free event that featured several bands, dance groups, food vendors and craftsmen displaying a colorful spectrum of goods was an attempt to encourage connection among people and help to build a sense of belonging for folks who may have felt pushed to the margins in the past.
“We’d like to be better connected,” Van Horn said. “We’re working on it. That’s part of Chroma’s mission. Events like this are inclusive events. We do have a pretty good community but it can always get better. We can always get bigger and welcome more people in.”
That was also the intention of Stacey Simeon Hall, who had a booth selling high-grade, all-natural dog treats.
“I think the main reason that we put on Pride together and why I support Pride is to bring awareness to the teens and people that might feel like they’re not accepted,” Hall said.
“I just remember being a teenager and not really having anybody to go to or a mentor to get information from (about being part of the LGBTQ community).”
Hall said acceptance depends on who you’re talking to. LGBTQ people might not be comfortable at other community gatherings, “and feel not accepted because of the way they dress or look or having people judge them. So this one event that they have out of the year, they can come and be themselves.”
