More than a month later, crews are still working to clean up the fuel spilled 3 miles south of Colfax after a semitractor-trailor crashed avoiding a cat that was crossing the roadway.

The semi was transporting two trailers of fuel while traveling south the night of Jan. 15 on U.S. Highway 195 when the second trailer flipped on its side and punctured the first tank. An estimated 6,000 gallons were dumped onto the roadway, the ditch and into Spring Flat Creek at night on Jan. 15, according to past reporting.