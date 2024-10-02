Sections
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Crews stop fire after person smells smoke
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston fire crews prevented a fire from smoldering laundry at a business because a person noticed the smell of smoke in the area.

A Lewiston police officer was flagged down by someone at 12:27 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of Thain Road. The person told the officer they smelled smoke, which the officer confirmed and asked the Lewiston Fire Department to respond. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from 541 Thain Road, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.

Crews entered through the back door of the business and found a laundry basket filled with soiled linens that were charred and at the point of ignition. The building had a significant amount of smoke but no flames were visible. Crews removed the smoldering items and began smoke removal, according to the news release.

Crews were on scene for about an hour removing smoke and checking if there was heat or fire into the wall. There was minimal damage and no structural damage to the building. There were no injuries, according to the news release.

“Due to the decisive actions of the citizen in requesting help, this potential fire was contained to some smoke throughout the building,” the news release said.

The fire department responded with two structural engines, one ambulance and one chief officer, according to the news release.

