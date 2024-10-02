Crews stop fire after person smells smoke

Lewiston fire crews prevented a fire from smoldering laundry at a business because a person noticed the smell of smoke in the area.

A Lewiston police officer was flagged down by someone at 12:27 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of Thain Road. The person told the officer they smelled smoke, which the officer confirmed and asked the Lewiston Fire Department to respond. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from 541 Thain Road, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.

Crews entered through the back door of the business and found a laundry basket filled with soiled linens that were charred and at the point of ignition. The building had a significant amount of smoke but no flames were visible. Crews removed the smoldering items and began smoke removal, according to the news release.