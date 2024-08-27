Critchfield partners with controversial curriculum provider

State superintendent Debbie Critchfield announced Thursday her support for a new K-12 supplemental curriculum that espouses right-wing ideology. The curriculum includes opinion and advocacy videos that are not labeled as such, and materials presented by pundits with conservative ties and backgrounds.

PragerU, which describes itself as a nonprofit that “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education,” created and provided the content at no cost to Idaho taxpayers or schools. PragerU has also partnered with education departments in South Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, Montana, Arizona and other states.

In an interview with EdNews Thursday, Critchfield emphasized that the curriculum will not be “in a classroom tomorrow.”

School boards will have to approve the content before teachers can use it in their classrooms. Critchfield’s announcement essentially serves as an invitation to trustees to consider it.

“Not every school district will find a place for this in their classrooms,” she said in an interview Thursday. “That’s OK.”

Dennis Prager, a conservative talk show host, co-founded the nonprofit. Dan and Farris Wilks, brothers who made billions from natural gas fracking, have donated millions of dollars to PragerU. The Wilks brothers have been embroiled in controversy in Idaho; they have bought up tens of thousands of acres of forest land in central Idaho, closing off access to their holdings.

Critchfield said those ties did not play into her decision to bring the curriculum to Idaho. Instead, she said she was approached by patrons from a Treasure Valley district who wanted to use the materials in their schools. Critchfield said she was approached in “June-ish,” and couldn’t remember which specific district the patrons were from. Critchfield said she “spent her summer vacation going over the materials” before deciding to offer it as a state-sanctioned resource.

A PragerU news release said its content underwent a “rigorous approval process” before Idaho accepted it. Critchfield said that process involved meetings between state-level content and curriculum staff members and PragerU representatives to ensure the curriculum aligned with Idaho’s content standards. Critchfield said it does.

Some critics — including a South Carolina teachers’ union — have accused the nonprofit of trying to indoctrinate students.

But “you will have people that will point their finger to indoctrination on both sides of this fence,” Critchfield said Thursday. “It’s a tendency for some people to go to that as an immediate place without perhaps looking at it at face value, as far as the materials, not some of the associated political tones.”

Critchfield said she would consider introducing a similar supplemental curriculum with liberal or left-wing ideology if patrons requested it.

Dennis Prager, a conservative talk show host, co-founded the nonprofit. Dan and Farris Wilks, brothers who made billions from natural gas fracking, have donated millions of dollars to PragerU. The Wilks brothers have been embroiled in controversy in Idaho; they have bought up tens of thousands of acres of forest land in central Idaho, closing off access to their holdings.

Critchfield said those ties did not play into her decision to bring the curriculum to Idaho. Instead, she said she was approached by patrons from a Treasure Valley district who wanted to use the materials in their schools. Critchfield said she was approached in “June-ish,” and couldn’t remember which specific district the patrons were from. Critchfield said she “spent her summer vacation going over the materials” before deciding to offer it as a state-sanctioned resource.

A PragerU news release said its content underwent a “rigorous approval process” before Idaho accepted it. Critchfield said that process involved meetings between state-level content and curriculum staff members and PragerU representatives to ensure the curriculum aligned with Idaho’s content standards. Critchfield said it does.

Some critics — including a South Carolina teachers’ union — have accused the nonprofit of trying to indoctrinate students.