Cruise line business ready to launch

Birds fly over the American Express tour boat on Tuesday, march 28, in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A vessel called American Jazz is one of 10 watercraft for overnight passengers that will be calling on Clarkston as the cruise boat season gets under way in the region this spring.

American Jazz will be in Clarkston for the first time at the end of the month and is a continuation of American Cruise Lines’ “modern riverboat series,” according to the company’s website.