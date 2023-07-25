Man charged with attempted murder

Brian Grimm

A Culdesac man was given a $500,000 bond after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over his roommate with his vehicle.

Brian D. Grimm, 59, appeared Monday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Grimm allegedly used his car to strike Michael S. Dranichak, 61, of Culdesac, three times Friday afternoon in the 300 block of North Main Street in Culdesac, according to the probable cause affidavit.