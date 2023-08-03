Culdesac man charged with lewd conduct

An 84-year-old Culdesac man charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Nez Perce County Jail.

Charles F. Nims made an initial appearance before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Wednesday. According to court documents, a minor told police Nims had allegedly molested her 9 or 10 times starting when she was 5 or 6 years old and lasting until she was about 12. On one occasion, the child alleged that the molestation included genital to genital contact after Nims pulled down her pants and pulled her on top of him.