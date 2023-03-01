Preliminary results from a deer culling operation at Slate Creek in Idaho County show about 15% of the animals there are infected with chronic wasting disease, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
In the first two weeks of the project that is designed to reduce the spread of the fatal neurological disorder, about 250 animals have been killed. Each deer is tested and the carcasses are processed and saved. The meat from animals that test negative for CWD are made available to local food banks. Those that come back positive are disposed of in a CWD-approved landfill.
As of Tuesday, test results were available for 92 of the animals. Of those, 14 tested positive.
“Although it is tough to see CWD prevalence this high in the area, it validates the importance of this ongoing project to lower deer densities in Slate Creek and reduce the spread of the disease,” said J.J. Teare, supervisor of the department’s Clearwater Region at Lewiston. “We expect to have more sample results back from the lab within the next week or so.”
Two hunter-killed deer taken from Slake Creek tested positive for CWD in the fall of 2021. It was the first time the disease had been documented in Idaho. Further sampling indicates the disease remains contained to a small geographic footprint in and around Slate Creek. The operation is designed to keep the disease from spreading to other deer and elk herds in the state.