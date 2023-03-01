Preliminary results from a deer culling operation at Slate Creek in Idaho County show about 15% of the animals there are infected with chronic wasting disease, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.

In the first two weeks of the project that is designed to reduce the spread of the fatal neurological disorder, about 250 animals have been killed. Each deer is tested and the carcasses are processed and saved. The meat from animals that test negative for CWD are made available to local food banks. Those that come back positive are disposed of in a CWD-approved landfill.

