Data breach exposes personal info of Idaho college students and employees

Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education

A data breach has exposed personal information of students and employees at seven of Idaho’s public colleges, the State Board of Education said Friday.

The exposed data includes first and last names, addresses, birthdays and Social Security numbers of employees of Boise State University, the University of Idaho, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College, and three community colleges: the College of Western Idaho, College of Southern Idaho and North Idaho College, according to a news release.