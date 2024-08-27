Deadline to request your 2024 absentee ballot is Friday

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request in Idaho for the Nov. 5 general election is Friday. Voters may request an absentee ballot online at www.VoteIdaho.gov until 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

According to the Idaho Secretary of States Office, to request an absentee ballot, voters will need the following to verify their identity:

An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho identification card

The last four digits of their Social Security number

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, if a voter does not have the required ID numbers, they will need to download a paper application and mail it to their county clerk. Otherwise, voters may visit their local county elections office for assistance.