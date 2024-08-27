Sections
NorthwestOctober 24, 2024

Deadline to request your 2024 absentee ballot is Friday

Christina Lords Idaho Capital Sun

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request in Idaho for the Nov. 5 general election is Friday. Voters may request an absentee ballot online at www.VoteIdaho.gov until 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

According to the Idaho Secretary of States Office, to request an absentee ballot, voters will need the following to verify their identity:

An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho identification card

The last four digits of their Social Security number

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, if a voter does not have the required ID numbers, they will need to download a paper application and mail it to their county clerk. Otherwise, voters may visit their local county elections office for assistance.

Completed absentee ballots must be returned to a voter’s county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can return their absentee ballot by mail, in person at their local county elections office or by putting it in a ballot drop box. Voters should contact their local elections office for drop box locations.

Voters can also check the status of their absentee ballot or see their sample ballot at VoteIdaho.gov.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time for those voting in person on Election Day. Residents can register to vote at the polls in Idaho. To register to vote in person, voters will need a current photo ID and proof of residence.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.

