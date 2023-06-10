If people are truly interested in weaning themselves away from their craving for red meat — and there are some good reasons why they should — they might consider one of the major obstacles to switching to plant-based products.
The price.
If people are truly interested in weaning themselves away from their craving for red meat — and there are some good reasons why they should — they might consider one of the major obstacles to switching to plant-based products.
The price.
Recently I bought a package of a plant-based burger product called something like, “Beyond Belief.” It was called that, I think, because a pound of that pea-protein product (which tasted pretty good, I might add) was more than twice the price of regular hamburger.
Yes, plant-based meat substitutes, I really admire you. But I can’t see forgoing the mortgage just to have a meatless lunch.
I’m not advocating vegetarianism. I like beef and I understand why people have become so fond of their steaks, roasts and burgers. Even though the production of beef and dairy cattle are some of the biggest contributors to climate change and other environmental problems, beef remains the meat of choice for many Americans.
I have never understood why cattle producers themselves aren’t the most dedicated vegetarians. I have never known a rancher who didn’t get attached to their critters, even though they understand it’s the cattle sale in the spring or fall that keeps the lights on in the farm house.
When I was growing up my dad made pets out of his cattle. He’d feed them sugar treats and rub them behind the ears. Sometimes when babies were born whose mothers couldn’t take care of them he’d rescue them and set up a calf nursery in our furnace room.
He was never foolish enough to name them — the closest he’d get would be something like: FL49 or whatever.
But then, come sale time, we’d load up the cattle in the wagon and take them to the sales yard or the butcher.
It always seemed kind of heartless to serve FL49 the next day as a taco. But usually cattlemen sold the young steers for profit and saved the stinkin’ old bull for the family.
Another good reason to switch to tofu.
I haven’t quite flipped over to the meatless crowd. And I may never do that, considering the price of Beyond Belief and other such products.
But if you’re looking for food choices that don’t weigh heavily on the environment, that’s why they invented macaroni and cheese.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.