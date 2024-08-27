Harold Stubbs
DEARY — Harold Stubbs, 96, of Deary, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph Jay Lamb
Ralph Jay Lamb, of Lewiston, and formerly of Grangeville, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet M. McCoy
WINTHROP, Wash — Janet M. McCoy, 82, of Winthrop, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Fay Kloster
Debra Fay Kloster, 72, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
David Malicoat
David Malicoat, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dale E. Sorbel
MOSCOW — Dale E. Sorbel, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, March 14, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Romine
MOSCOW — Barbara A. Romine, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.