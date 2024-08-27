Harold Stubbs

DEARY — Harold Stubbs, 96, of Deary, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Jay Lamb

Ralph Jay Lamb, of Lewiston, and formerly of Grangeville, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet M. McCoy

WINTHROP, Wash — Janet M. McCoy, 82, of Winthrop, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Fay Kloster