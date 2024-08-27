Sections
ObituariesMarch 18, 2025

Deaths

Harold Stubbs

DEARY — Harold Stubbs, 96, of Deary, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Jay Lamb

Ralph Jay Lamb, of Lewiston, and formerly of Grangeville, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet M. McCoy

WINTHROP, Wash — Janet M. McCoy, 82, of Winthrop, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Fay Kloster

Debra Fay Kloster, 72, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

David Malicoat

David Malicoat, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dale E. Sorbel

MOSCOW — Dale E. Sorbel, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, March 14, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Romine

MOSCOW — Barbara A. Romine, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

