The governor’s push for $100 million in new state funding to hire police officers has gotten complicated as this year’s Washington legislative session enters its second half.

A new bill moving through the Legislature that would rework the proposed grant plan has driven a 180-degree shift among lawmakers.

Democrats have warmed to this one. Republicans have chilled.

Gov. Bob Ferguson and others note Washington has for years been last in the nation in police staffing per capita. Ferguson pledged on the campaign trail last year to add more officers to the state’s law enforcement ranks. And he’s continued to press the issue now that he’s in office.

Ferguson has said he wants the $100 million both in the two-year budget lawmakers will pass this year, and the next one in 2027. He’s vowed to veto any budget that doesn’t include it.

But many Democrats, including those on the Legislative Black Caucus, have raised concerns about over-policing in disadvantaged communities and argue that more officers are not the best public safety solution.

In a January meeting, Black lawmakers told the governor more money to add cops should be matched with funding for social services.

Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, the chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, said House Bill 2015 strikes that balance, allowing the governor to stay true to his promise while offering a more nuanced approach to public safety that isn’t just more cops on the beat.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Debra Entenman, D-Kent, is a leading police accountability voice in the Legislature.

“A few of you may wonder why I am sponsoring this legislation,” Entenman told a House panel last month. “To me, there has to be more than just more police on the streets. And with this bill, I’m hoping to fund not only more police on the streets, but more services for those who might need assistance.”

This legislation combines the governor’s temporary infusion of state cash with a more permanent funding source: A local sales tax.

The fine print

The House measure sponsored by Entenman combines portions of several bills under consideration. At least half a dozen bills in Olympia seek to spur new revenue for local police.

This bill would allow cities and counties to implement a new 0.1% sales tax dedicated to criminal justice, without voter approval. Rough estimates show the tax would bring in over $276 million for local governments this biennium and $595 million in the next. That projection assumes the 35 counties and 21 cities that have adopted similar public safety or criminal justice sales taxes will also impose the new one.

For example, the proposal could allow King County to stave off harsh budget cuts as it faces a two-year budget deficit upward of $150 million.

To access grants from the Criminal Justice Training Commission, localities must implement the new tax by June 30, 2027.

Local police departments and sheriff’s offices would have to jump through a few more hoops to tap the $100 million in state grant funding. These hurdles include adopting model policies on use-of-force and other issues from the state attorney general’s office, completing trauma-informed training for all officers and complying with the Keep Washington Working Act that restricts local police from helping federal authorities with immigration enforcement.