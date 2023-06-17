Idaho’s top-spending lobbyists this year were groups that pushed controversial proposals in the Legislature to subsidize private school education using tax dollars, disclosure forms filed with the secretary of state’s office showed.

Though several voucher bills ultimately failed to pass this legislative session, the debate isn’t over. The same top-spending lobbyists already have their eyes set on Idaho’s primary election, having financed fliers praising “school choice” supporters and billboards targeting voucher opponents.