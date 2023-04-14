After being convicted almost a year ago, 18-year-old Demetri Ewing, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Gaskill, who presided over Ewing’s murder trial last year, gave Ewing a sentence to serve no less than 25 years, but after the 25 years are completed he can be eligible for parole at any time and be released or remain incarcerated for life. He was also given credit for time served, which included 806 days and a $5,000 civil penalty. Gaskill retired in December and received senior judge status and returned to the bench for the sentencing with about 30 people in attendance.