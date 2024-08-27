With a large budget gap to solve and major bills on topics like housing and education to shepherd, Democratic leaders in Washington’s Legislature say they are trying to avoid getting too caught up with President Donald Trump’s actions during his early days in office.

“We have our own job to do,” Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said Tuesday. “We’re, I think, not going to allow ourselves to be distracted by the chaos machine in Washington, D.C. We’re going to stay focused on meeting the needs of folks in Washington.”

Still, Pedersen acknowledged there could be overlap. As an example, he pointed to legislation discussed in committee on Tuesday that is geared toward protecting transgender students.

Among dozens of directives Trump signed on his first day in office was one stating that it is “the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”

The barrage of executive orders was hard to ignore, especially as Washington’s new attorney general, Nick Brown, moved quickly to sue the Trump administration over an attempt to block citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are not in the country legally.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said Brown called her Monday night to let her know about the lawsuit and that she expressed “strong support.”

“We will be very focused on protecting the constitutional rights of Washingtonians,” she said, adding that she was not familiar with all of the orders Trump signed on Monday.