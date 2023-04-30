WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats say they need Mitch McConnell to prevent a market-upending debt default, viewing the Senate Republican leader they once derided as the “grim reaper” as more of a pragmatist and deal-maker than newly empowered House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Such is the jittery political climate in Washington, with the Treasury Department preparing its latest estimate on when the U.S. could find itself in a financial crisis if no accord is reached.

